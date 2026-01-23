Jail for man who tried to import vapes concealed by groceries into Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Muhammad Amirul Iqbal Mohd Nazri had 1,000 vapes, concealed by groceries, behind the front passenger seat and in the boot of a rented car.

SINGAPORE – After successfully delivering vapes to Singapore, a man attempted to do the same about a week later but was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint.

He had 1,000 vapes, concealed by groceries, behind the front passenger seat and in the boot of a rented car.

Muhammad Amirul Iqbal Mohd Nazri, 21, was jailed for 14 weeks on Jan 22 after pleading guilty to one charge of importing an imitation tobacco product.

He was caught on Nov 15, 2025, by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers, who were conducting checks on Malaysian-registered vehicles coming into Singapore.

Court documents showed that Amirul, a Malaysian, became acquainted with a man known as “MK” in early 2025.

MK offered Amirul a job to drive passengers from Malaysia to Singapore, but he declined.

In November 2025, Amirul contacted MK to ask if the job offer was still available. MK told him that he would have to import vapes into Singapore. Amirul made a successful delivery on Nov 6, 2025, and earned RM1,000 (S$320).

On Nov 15, 2025, MK called Amirul at about 11am and said someone was on the way to pick him up for another job to deliver vapes to Singapore. MK’s worker picked up Amirul about two hours later, and drove him to a car rental company, where he was asked to rent a red Proton Saga FLX.

Amirul then drove to Aeon mall in Johor Bahru to purchase groceries, which were meant to conceal the vapes.

He later handed the car keys to MK’s worker, who drove the car away to load it with vapes.

After the worker returned the car to him, Amirul drove to Woodlands Checkpoint, where he was caught that night.

Health Sciences Authority prosecutor Vishnu Aditya Naidu asked for a jail term of between 14 and 16 weeks for Amirul, adding that deterrence was needed, given this was a syndicated operation.

Those caught importing vapes into Singapore can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.