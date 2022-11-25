Jail for man who threatened to upload video of woman he tricked into performing sex act

SINGAPORE – He tricked a woman into performing a sex act on him and recorded it, before threatening to share the video if she did not have a threesome with him.

Sim Bing Rui, 25, was jailed for 16 weeks on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of threatening to distribute an intimate recording of the victim.

Another charge of cheating was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Sim was 23 at the time of the offences, and the victim was 19.

He made two profiles on dating platform OkCupid to increase his chances of matching with women.

The first used his own photos and details, under the name “Zavier”.

The second featured photos of another man, whom he named “Jay”.

When women responded to “Jay”, he would tell them to chat with “Zavier”, believing that an introduction through a more attractive person would increase the likelihood of them meeting him.

On July 22, 2020, the victim was a match for “Jay”, who told her that he was looking for women to cuddle with.

The conversation soon moved to Telegram, where he asked her about how comfortable she was with sex.

They sent obscene pictures to each other.

“Jay” asked to meet at Yew Tee MRT station at 4pm on July 23, 2020, but did not show up even after she waited for about an hour.

She said she really wanted to meet him, and “Jay” told her they could do so at “Zavier’s” flat at 6pm.

He also told her that “Zavier” was looking for a girl to perform a sex act on him, and she agreed to do so.

Court documents do not say why she agreed.