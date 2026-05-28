Jail for man who stole 74 laptops worth $148k that were meant for MOE schools

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mohamed Loqman Mohamed Yusof, 32, was sentenced to two years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge for criminal breach of trust.

SINGAPORE – A storeman at a company stole 74 laptops worth $148,000 after he was placed in charge of a warehouse where they were kept.

He admitted to having taken the laptops to sell on Carousell, an online shopping platform. They were meant to be supplied to schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE).

On May 28, Mohamed Loqman Mohamed Yusof, 32, was sentenced to two years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge for criminal breach of trust.

The court heard that he had been employed by Micro 2000 Technology as a storeman since June 2024. It supplies IT devices such as laptops and accessories to schools under MOE.

During his employment, Loqman was charged with managing the inflow and outflow of the IT devices. He also helped with scheduling the delivery of the items to the schools, and was the sole custodian of the warehouse keys.

On June 10, 2025, one of the logistics providers tasked to deliver the IT products approached the company’s finance manager to inquire about 90 laptops that had been reported missing.

The logistics provider said the delivery order was unsigned but the 90 laptops had been delivered on May 29, 2025.

A senior manager in Micro 2000 Technology asked Loqman about the missing laptops.

He claimed he received only 85 laptops from the logistics provider, and 44 out of the 85 devices had already been delivered to a school.

But after inspecting the warehouse inventory, the manager found only 21 laptops. Loqman said he would check on the whereabouts of the remaining 20.

A day later, the manager conducted an internal investigation and found, through CCTV footage, that Loqman loaded laptops into his own vehicle on June 3, 2025.

He arranged another meeting with Loqman, who admitted he had stolen the items and sold them on Carousell. The manager made a police report.

Investigations revealed that Loqman had stolen 74 laptops on three occasions between March and June 2025. They were worth $148,000, the court heard.

The prosecution said Loqman had made more than $10,000 from his scheme. He has not made any restitution to the company.