Jail for man who stole $52,200 from eczema-stricken girlfriend while he stayed at her home

SINGAPORE - He stole $52,200 from his girlfriend's savings in 2015 while he looked after her in her home as she suffered from severe eczema.

Following a trial that started in 2019, Marcus Kong Wei Keong, 35, was on Wednesday (May 11) sentenced to 17 months and eight weeks' jail.

He was earlier convicted of multiple offences that include theft, making unauthorised bank transfers and lying to a police officer during investigations. The judge delayed his sentence to May 26 for Kong to consider an appeal.

According to his lawyer, Ms Carol Yuen, Kong is unemployed because of his involvement in this case.

The court heard that Kong was in a relationship with Ms Felicia Lee Yen Pheng at the time and moved in with her around May 2015 to February 2016 to look after her. Ms Lee's age and occupation were not mentioned in court documents.

The defence and prosecution both agreed that between June and August 2015, Kong made cash withdrawals and online fund transfers from Ms Lee's accounts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh had stated in court documents: "The key issue before this court is therefore whether these cash withdrawals and online fund transfers were made with the knowledge and consent of Felicia."

DPP Soh also said in his submissions that Kong stole various ATM and credit cards to make unauthorised transactions amounting to $52,200 from Ms Lee's accounts without her consent. He also lied to the police to cover his tracks, DPP Soh added.

Kong spent $2,110 on Ms Lee's items, such as skin cream and medical treatment, but Kong did this with dishonest intent to impress her so she would not chase him out of her home, said the DPP.

There was no agreement for Kong to pay her rent, said DPP Soh, adding that Kong had less than $10 in his bank account then and admitted to facing financial difficulty.

The court heard that Ms Lee found out about the withdrawals in August 2015 when her Citibank credit card was rejected as she tried to pay for a product online, prompting her to report the issue to the police.

The DPP also said that Kong claimed that Ms Lee allowed him to take charge of her finances and allowed him to use her credit cards - a claim which Ms Lee denied.

DPP Soh, who sought a jail term of 21 months for Kong, told the court: "If Felicia had really allowed (Kong) to use her credit cards, she would have known that it was (Kong) who had made the cash advances using her (cards).

"There would not have been a need for her to make a police report."