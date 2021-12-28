Jail for man who spat at, headbutted auxiliary officer and confronted security officer with spanner

SINGAPORE - When an auxiliary police officer who was directing traffic asked him to stop, Firdaus Juprey became unhappy and spat at him.

He later swung a helmet at the officer's face and headbutted him.

Firdaus, who had committed other offences including confronting a security officer with a spanner in 2019, was sentenced to 11 months' jail in court on Monday (Dec 27).

He had pleaded guilty to the charges which included one count of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty and one count of criminal intimidation.

According to court documents, the 34-year-old Singaporean was on his motorcycle driving slowly towards the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Street 51 on May 28 this year when the officer from Certis Cisco asked him to stop.

The officer was deployed to direct road traffic due to road works.

After Firdaus refused to stop, the officer told the accused to wait for directions but Firdaus became unhappy and started shouting at the officer.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh said: "The accused was unhappy and started shouting at (the officer). Suddenly, the accused got down from his motorcycle, walked over to (the officer) and spat at (his) face once."

Before he rode away, Firdaus hurled vulgarities at the officer who called for backup.

A few minutes later, Firdaus came back and confronted the officer, spitting at him again.

Firdaus then turned aggressively towards another officer who had responded to the call for backup, warning him not to interfere.

He then swung his helmet, which he was holding in his hand, at the first officer's face, hitting him on his nose, which bled. He then headbutted the officer's face.

Upon medical examination, the officer was found to have several injuries, including swelling on his right nostril, and was given three days of hospitalisation leave.