Jail for man who sexually abused 2 nieces when they stayed over

SINGAPORE - Over many years, a 61-year-old man sporadically sexually abused his two nieces when they stayed over at his flat, but the two victims decided not to go to police.

The older niece, who was molested in 2000, eventually lodged a police report in 2019 when she felt concerned over her daughter’s safety.

On Monday, the man was sentenced to 11 years and nine months’ jail by the High Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge for molesting the older niece when she was 15 in 2000 and a charge of sexual assault by penetration committed against the younger niece in 2018 when she was 25. Three other similar charges were taken into consideration.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old, and the sentence includes a six-month term imposed in lieu of caning. He cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims.

“The victims did not take action immediately to preserve family relations,” said Deputy Public Prosecutors Gail Wong and Jordon Li in sentencing submissions.

The prosecutors said the offences caused the older victim to harbour resentment towards her own mother even until her mother died from cancer in 2017.

The victims’ mother and the accused’s wife were sisters.

The two families were close, and the children would have regular sleepovers at each other’s homes, especially over the weekends and school holidays.

On two occasions during the school holidays in June 2000, the man sneaked into his daughter’s room and molested the older niece.

The victim told her mother about the incidents. A few days later, some of the family members confronted the accused, who apologised for his actions.

The victim decided not to make a police report at the time as she was worried that it might affect her mother, who was in poor health, and that her father would stop her and her sister from meeting their aunt and cousins.

By 2005, the victims and their family had moved to the next block to be near their cousins.