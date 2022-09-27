Jail for man who scalded sleeping wife and hurt 2 strangers in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - A man splashed hot water on his wife while she was asleep in their Housing Board flat in Bedok North, causing her to suffer scald injuries on her face and body.

On Tuesday, Philip Ong Guo Xiong, 34, was sentenced to jail for 11 months and two weeks for various offences including voluntarily causing hurt.

On May 28, he was upset with his wife, also 34, as he believed she had called him ah gua (a Hokkien pejorative for effeminate man) despite her denial.

Earlier in the day, Ong, a warehouse worker at the time, punched her in the right eye because he was unhappy that she had overslept.

In committing the offences against his wife, he also breached a personal protection order taken against him.

These were not the only occasions that he was violent towards his wife.

On June 2, he punched the left side of her head after they quarrelled over how to split the $500 in financial assistance they were receiving from ComCare.

After a member of the public who overheard their argument called the police, officers discover that she had a bloodshot right eye and scald injuries on her forearm, chest and stomach.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yan Ying noted that though Ong's wife had forgiven him, the prosecution wanted to highlight that some measure of deterrence was required.

She said: "The hurt that was caused in this particular case is rather severe, with the victim suffering scald injuries on various parts of the body, which is compounded by the fact she did not seek medical attention.

"It came to light only because of the June 2 incident which was observed by a member of the public."