Jail for man who repeatedly used student's lost ez-link card to get cough syrup and MC from clinic

SINGAPORE - A man who found a polytechnic student's ez-link card presented it at a clinic in Bishan in March last year to dupe one of its staff members into handing over some cough syrup and a medical certificate.

Wan Yip Loong returned to the clinic four more times between April and August last year to commit similar offences.

The police later told the staff member about the misused card and Wu was caught after he tried to pull the same stunt again on Sept 24 last year.

The 29-year-old Singaporean was on Thursday (Oct 21) sentenced to two months and a week's jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of dishonestly misappropriating the card, cheating by personation and forgery.

Court documents did not disclose if the student had made a police report about his lost card nor what Wan did with the cough syrup he unlawfully obtained.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap said that the 19-year-old student lost his ez-link card on Feb 13 last year and Wan later found it at an undisclosed location.

Instead of returning the card, he went to the clinic on March 19 last year and handed it to a staff member.

She entered the student's particulars into the clinic's register and Wan later received the cough syrup and medical certificate.

After that, he returned to the clinic four more times to obtain similar items.

The court heard that Wan had also used his mobile phone to snap a picture of the ez-link card.

After that, he used an application on the device to replace the student's picture on the card with his own.

On Sept 24 last year, Wan returned to the clinic and showed the woman the edited photograph of the ez-link card as by then, he no longer had the card in his possession.

She alerted the police and officers arrived to arrest him.

For cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.