Jail for man who received more than $506k in bribes

SINGAPORE – A store planning manager at a retail management firm received bribes totalling more than $506,000 between 2020 and 2022.

At the time of the offences, Muhammadd Fauzi Abdul Rahman was working for Pan Pacific Retail Management, a holding company of Pan Pacific International Holdings, which was in the business of developing Don Don Donki stores in Singapore.

The prosecution said that he had accepted the money from four people – Xu Zhiping, 39; Tan Han Leong, 45; Jane Hong Hoe Chun, 53 and Lee Lian Hiang, 55 – to advance the business interest of their firms with Pan Pacific Retail Management.

Fauzi, 41, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of graft and was sentenced to 64 weeks’ jail on March 14.

After repaying around $30,000 to Xu, he was also ordered to pay a penalty of more than $476,000.

Fauzi will have to spend an additional 10 months behind bars if he is unable to fork out this amount.

At the time of Fauzi’s offences, Xu was a shareholder at two firms – Channelbytes and ChannelInk – collectively known as CICB.

Hong was then a director at CICB and another firm called Channelwerkz, while Lee was a director at air-conditioning service provider BuildCool Engineering Services at the time.

Xu is a Chinese national, while all the others are Singaporeans.

Deputy public prosecutors Tay Jia En and June Ngian stated in court documents that Fauzi who joined Pan Pacific Retail Management in 2018 had been tasked to design 12 Don Don Donki stores in Singapore and coordinate with the retail chain’s contractors.

He also had the authority to recommend contractors to Don Don Donki’s consultant, referred to in court documents only as SSD.

In 2018, Channelbytes became Don Don Donki’s media service contractor.

Two years later, Fauzi and Xu came to an agreement that Fauzi would help CICB in securing jobs with Don Don Donki, the prosecutors told the court.

Among other things, the prosecutors said: “This would be done by Fauzi inviting CICB to submit a quote for any relevant projects and during the tender period, informing Xu and/or Hong of the other competitors’ quotes.”

Fauzi would also advise them in adjusting CICB’s quotes, the court heard.