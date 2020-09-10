Jail for man who punched his own mum, causing her to fall and fracture her thigh bone

SINGAPORE - A man punched his elderly mother, causing her to fall and fracture her thigh bone, after she refused to lend him $120.

Satpal Singh Jaswant Singh, 40, was sentenced to two years' jail on Thursday (Sept 10) for one count of assault and a string of other offences, including two counts of harassment and one count each of using criminal force on a public servant and criminal intimidation.

The court heard that Singh, a Singaporean, returned home at around midnight on Feb 7 and asked his mother, Madam Ranjeer Kaur, for $120.

The 69-year-old woman told her son that she could not afford to lend him any more money and encouraged him to look for a job.

Singh then became angry and punched her right thigh once, causing her to fall. He left the scene soon after.

Madam Kaur called the police when she realised that she was unable to stand up by herself and was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A medical report dated Feb 27 said that her right thigh bone had fractured after she fell when her son punched her.

On the harassment charge, the court was told that Singh met a 34-year-old woman in May last year and they had a disagreement four months later.

Details about the disagreement were not revealed in court documents but the woman subsequently blocked Singh's phone number as she wanted to cease all communication with him.

He responded by tormenting her from Sept 20 to Nov 13 last year, including by repeatedly calling her almost daily from public phones.

Singh also contacted the woman's husband through Facebook Messenger, claiming that he had been intimate with her.

In a separate incident, the court heard that Singh joined two men for a drinking session at the void deck of Block 140 Potong Pasir Avenue 3 at around 1.30pm on Feb 24 this year and later quarrelled with one of them over an undisclosed matter.

He left after telling the man he would "skin him alive" and returned to the void deck at around 4am armed with a kitchen knife.

The man, who ran away after Singh said that he would stab him, called the police and four officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

Singh, who was observed to be drunk, was uncooperative when one of the officers tried to interview him.

He then hurled vulgarities at the policemen and spat at an officer.

For assaulting his mother, Singh could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

He could have been jailed for up to four years and fined for using criminal force on a public servant.