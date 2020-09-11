Jail for man who punched his mother

A man punched his mother, who fell and fractured her thigh bone, after she refused to loan him $120.

Satpal Singh Jaswant Singh, 40, was jailed for two years yesterday over one count of assault and other offences including harassment and using criminal force on a public servant and criminal intimidation.

The court heard that Singh, a Singaporean, went home around midnight on Feb 7 and asked his mother, Madam Ranjeer Kaur, for $120. The 69-year-old woman said she could not afford to loan him any more money and encouraged him to look for a job. Singh then became angry and punched her right thigh once, causing her to fall. He left the scene soon after.

Madam Kaur called the police when she realised she was unable to stand up by herself. She was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A Feb 27 medical report said her right thigh bone had fractured after she fell when her son punched her.

On the harassment charge, the court was told that Singh met a 34-year-old woman in May last year and they had a disagreement four months later.

Details about the disagreement were not revealed in court documents but the woman subsequently blocked Singh's phone number as she wanted to cease all communication with him.

He responded by tormenting her from Sept 20 to Nov 13 last year, including by repeatedly calling her almost daily from public phones. Singh also contacted the woman's husband through Facebook Messenger, claiming that he had been intimate with her.

In a separate incident, the court heard that Singh joined two men for a drinking session at the void deck of Block 140, Potong Pasir Avenue 3 at around 1.30pm on Feb 24, and later quarrelled with one of them over an undisclosed matter.

He left after telling the man he would "skin him alive" and returned to the void deck at around 4am armed with a kitchen knife.

The man, who ran away after Singh's threat, called the police and four officers arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

Singh, who was observed to be drunk, was uncooperative when an officer tried to interview him. He then hurled vulgarities at the policemen and spat at an officer.

For assaulting his mother, Singh could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

He could have been jailed for up to four years and fined for using criminal force on a public servant.

