Jail for man who pressed woman into choosing cash or her body to not spread nude photos

SINGAPORE - When Alexandra Chan Chee Meng, a father of one, was forwarded nude photographs of a woman and her mobile number, he started texting and calling her.

The 44-year-old married man then pressured the 25-year-old woman into meeting him, adding: "What can you offer me to take (the pictures) back? Cash or body?"

On Friday (May 4), the hospital senior storekeeper was sentenced to two months' jail after pleading guilty to a criminal intimidation charge.

Chan got her photographs after visiting social networking website Alamak Chat. The woman's ex-boyfriend had posted a message there stating that he had some nude photographs to share. He invited users to contact him privately.

The victim had allowed her then boyfriend to take her nude photographs and those of her performing a sex act when they were a couple.

After four years together, they broke up in January 2015. The boyfriend, 28, then uploaded the images online.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

After Chan responded to the Alamak Chat post, the younger man forwarded him the nude photographs and also his ex-girlfriend's mobile number.

Chan then kept texting and calling her. She would either ignore him or excuse herself by saying that she was having her exams.

On April 23, 2016 she told Chan she would lodge a police report, but he replied that the pictures would not be deleted if she alerted the authorities, and then he propositioned her.

The woman finally told the police about her ordeal on May 22, 2016.

Chan's lawyer, Mr T.M. Sinnadurai pleaded for a lenient sentence.

He told District Judge Brenda Tan: "The accused admits that his actions were due to a lapse in judgement. This is a scar that will remain with him for the rest of his life."

Chan is now out on bail of $10,000 as he has to settle some personal matters.

He will surrender himself at the State Courts on June 1 to begin serving his sentence.

The ex-boyfriend was dealt with earlier in court and sentenced to two months' jail for distributing the obscene photographs.