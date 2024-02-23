Jail for man who helped others retain benefits of criminal conduct worth nearly $1m

SINGAPORE - A co-director and shareholder of a corporate services provider helped a person whom he had never met to incorporate several firms in Singapore.

Two of the companies – Temco Industrial and Integrated Invest – later received benefits of criminal conduct totalling more than US$734,000 (S$988,000) in 2017.

Tan Hock Keat’s offences came to light when the representatives of three other firms alerted the authorities after their companies were duped into transferring the amount to bank accounts belonging to Temco Industrial and Integrated Invest.

The 37-year-old Malaysian, who was working for DM Advisory at the time of the offences, was sentenced to three years, two months and six weeks’ jail on Feb 23.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of helping other parties retain the benefits of criminal conduct.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) reveals that Tan was a director at two other firms – Global Flovo and Kattowaii. His Acra records had no details about DM Advisory, Temco Industrial and Integrated Invest.

Five Singaporean men linked to the case were dealt with in court earlier. They are: Jacob Sim Jun Chong, 31; Low Ruey Ming, 33; Wong Zhang Jie, 33; Phua Wee Hao, 35; and Wong Poh Kiong, 49.

In the current case, Tan was working for another firm in 2015 when he got to know one of its clients, known only as “George Clarke”.

Tan later started DM Advisory and continued to maintain a business relationship with Clarke. Details about Clarke’s identity were not disclosed in court documents.

Even though the pair had never met, Tan agreed to help Clarke incorporate several firms here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeo Zhen Xiong told the court that Tan and Phua, also known as Roy, had a business relationship.

In November 2016, the pair entered into an arrangement for Phua to recruit local nominee directors for Tan’s foreign clients, such as Clarke.

This was done to fulfil a regulatory requirement of having at least one director in the firm who is a Singapore resident.

As part of the arrangement, Tan would give Phua between $6,000 and $8,000 for each local nominee director. In March 2017, Phua introduced Low and Wong Zhang Jie to Tan.

Tan later told Phua and Low that Clarke needed help to incorporate Temco Industrial and set up bank accounts for it on behalf of one “Mark Lawrence”. The company was formed soon after.

In June and August 2017, representatives from two different firms lodged police reports after their companies were duped into transferring nearly US$690,000 to Temco’s bank account.