Jail for man who had sex with 2 underage girls, impregnating one of them

SINGAPORE - A youth had sex with two of his underage girlfriends in separate incidents and impregnated one of them.

She has since given birth to their baby, whose gender was not disclosed in court documents.

The young mother has made plans to enrol in private studies, so that she can take care of the child while improving herself.

The offender, however, has not been involved in his child’s care as he is no longer on good terms with his former girlfriend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim told the court that he had also not offered to help with his child’s expenses.

On Monday, the 22-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to offences including having sex with minors and driving without a licence, was sentenced to 16 months and four weeks’ jail, as well as a fine of $2,600.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years.

The offender cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect his victims’ identities.

He was between 18 and 19 years old when he was in a relationship with one of the underage girls from December 2018 to July 2019.

She was between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

The pair had unprotected sexual intercourse up to three times a week at her home.

The offender was 19 years old when he got into a relationship with the second minor, who was then 15, in November 2019.

The couple engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse regularly, and the girl later became pregnant.