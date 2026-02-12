Jail for man who filmed woman in Changi Airport toilet, walked around nude in a park while drunk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ramu Rajapandi was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail on Feb 12.

SINGAPORE – While waiting for his flight at Changi Airport Terminal 2, a man entered a female toilet and filmed a woman who was inside one of the cubicles.

For his actions, Ramu Rajapandi, 32, was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail on Feb 12 after pleading guilty to one charge for recording a person’s genital region or buttocks without consent and one charge for causing annoyance while drunk.

The second charge is related to a separate incident where Ramu was found completely nude at Bedok Reservoir Park.

Ramu, an Indian national who was employed in Singapore as an electrician, was scheduled to return to India on a 2.45am flight on April 28, 2025.

The night before that, Ramu exited a male toilet at Changi Airport Terminal 2 and entered the adjoining female toilet.

As he hid in the third cubicle, a woman entered the toilet and walked into the second cubicle.

While she was using the toilet, Ramu turned on the video recording function on his phone and held it under the cubicle divider with the camera facing up.

He recorded the woman for more than five minutes. Parts of the video also captured the woman’s face.

Ramu’s actions were discovered when the woman noticed the phone under the cubicle divider.

She exited the cubicle to confront Ramu, who claimed he had gone to the wrong toilet. He then went into the male toilet to hide.

The woman asked a male member of the public to bring Ramu out of the toilet. She then called the police.

Court documents also revealed that during the confrontation, Ramu had tried to delete the video.

The video was later found when police officers checked his phone.

A blood test done after Ramu’s arrest showed he was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

When he was questioned by the police, Ramu gave various inconsistent accounts in an attempt to exonerate himself.

He was arrested and released on personal bond. About eight months later, Ramu was arrested again.

On Dec 28, 2025, a woman saw him nude while intoxicated at Bedok Reservoir Park at about 9.15pm.

When the woman shouted that she would call the police, Ramu hid behind a tree. Two couples also spotted Ramu in the nude.

At about 9.30pm, police officers arrived at the scene and found Ramu speaking incoherently.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Yang Yi sought a sentence of at least 12 weeks’ jail for Ramu, noting his prolonged intrusion on the victim in the toilet, who was in a partial state of undress.

Ramu had also displayed a lack of remorse when he was caught, as he hid in the male toilet and also attempted to delete the video.

Additionally, he had also re-offended by appearing nude in a public place while intoxicated when he was out on a personal bond.

In mitigation, Ramu, who appeared in court via video link, asked for a lighter sentence as he wanted to return to India.

An offender convicted of recording a person’s genital region or buttocks without consent can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

For causing annoyance while drunk, a person can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.