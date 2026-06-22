Jail for man who exposed himself to police officer after his arrest for molestation

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M.S. Chandru Suryakanth was on June 22 sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exposure and one charge of outrage of modesty.

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old who was arrested at a supermarket for molestation after touching a woman’s thigh later exposed himself to a female officer at the police station.

M.S. Chandru Suryakanth was on June 22 sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exposure and one charge of outrage of modesty.

According to court documents, Chandru was at a supermarket in Sembawang at about 11.45pm on April 7, 2025, when he committed the crimes.

The victim, who had finished paying for her groceries and was about to exit the store, was walking past the offender when he used his left hand to touch her thigh.

The woman shouted at him, and he apologised before walking away.

Distressed, the woman called her husband, who confronted Chandru. The police arrived shortly after and arrested him.

After his arrest, Chandru was taken to the Woodlands Police Divisional Headquarters and had to undergo a body search by police officers.

During the search, one of the officers, identified as a 24-year-old female in court documents, asked him to remove the white drawstring from his track pants.

Instead of doing so, Chandru pulled his pants down to his knees, exposing his genitals to the police officer.

Another officer asked Chandru to pull his pants back up and he complied.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Chia sought a sentence of at least nine weeks to three months and three weeks for Chandru.

For exposing his or her genitals to another person without consent, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

For the outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.