Jail for man who cheated his friend’s mother, sister out of more than $300,000

SINGAPORE - Under the guise of friendship, a man cheated a mother-and-daughter pair out of more than $300,000 over three years.

The man, who acted as their insurance agent, spent it on online gambling and on himself.

On March 13, Tan Wei Chong, 36, was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail after pleading guilty to two charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of cheating and one charge of forgery.

Five other charges involving $39,820 were taken into consideration.

The victims were his friend’s mother and sister, known as the first and second victim in court.

The friend had introduced Tan, who was working as a financial consultant at The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company at the time, to his family to act as their family insurance agent.

A search on the General Insurance Association of Singapore’s registry shows he is no longer registered as an agent.

On Sept 22, 2017, Tan met his friend’s mother to sell a policy. After some discussion, the 71-year-old agreed to invest a sum of $100,000.

She asked the second victim, her daughter, to help her issue a cheque of $100,000. Her daughter, 38, left the payee’s name unwritten according to Tan’s instructions.

Upon receiving the cheque, Tan wrote his father’s company as the payee and deposited the cheque.

Tan had the Internet banking credentials and token for the company’s bank account as he was assisting his father with the finances of the company.

The prosecution said Tan’s father was unaware of his son’s activities.

Tan then transferred the $100,000 in multiple smaller transactions to his own bank account.

On Oct 16, 2019, Tan called his friend’s mother again with a new proposal for another insurance policy.

The court heard that Tan had fabricated the policy, which was never offered by Great Eastern.

The mother instructed her daughter to issue another cheque for $120,000 to Tan. Again, he instructed them to leave the payee’s name unwritten.

He deposited the cheque into his father’s company’s account on the same day.