Jail for man who attacked father, used threatening words against mother, who gave him place to stay

SINGAPORE – Following attacks on his father and a Vietnamese woman, George Lim Zi Chun was placed in remand for more than a month.

He was released on bail on Jan 19 and asked his mother if he could live with her and her boyfriend.

But while living with the couple, Lim used threatening words against them and smashed their television screen.

For his offences, Lim, 30, was sentenced to six months and sixteen weeks’ jail on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges – two for voluntarily causing hurt, one for causing mischief and four for using threatening words intending to cause alarm or distress.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jing Min said that some time past midnight on Feb 10, 2021, Lim searched for companions to drink with via a Telegram chat group and chose to meet a 22-year-old Vietnamese woman. He paid $300 to a middleman for her company.

The Vietnamese woman arrived at the Arton Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road at about 3am and went to the room where Lim was. She was offered alcohol by Lim, who had been drinking, but she declined.

Said DPP Tan: “The accused perceived that the victim was aloof and disinterested and became enraged. The accused slapped the victim on the face.”

As the Vietnamese woman tried to leave, Lim pulled her hair and punched her. He also put his hands around her neck and tore one of the straps of her dress.

The front office executive at the hotel who was alerted to the commotion called the police.

When Lim heard that the police had been called, he said that he was going out for a smoke and fled the hotel.

He turned himself in to the police the next day, and was subsequently released on bail.

The Vietnamese woman suffered multiple injuries, including a haematoma on her scalp, and was given four days of medical leave.