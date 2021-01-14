Jail for man who attacked ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her

SINGAPORE - Upset with his former girlfriend after their break-up, an auxiliary police officer punched and kicked the woman at their workplace as well as threatened to disseminate nude photographs of her and even kill her.

The 27-year-old Malaysian was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Thursday (Jan 14) .

He had been convicted in December last year of one count of voluntarily causing hurt and two charges of criminal intimidation.

The man and his victim cannot be identified due to a gag order to protect the woman's identity.

Court documents state that they became a couple in mid-2018. But by Nov 29 that year, they had broken up.

In her written submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon said that the man was unhappy with his victim over the break-up.

"This was a relationship which was marked by considerable inequality in power - the accused did not like (the woman) using social media, made her write down 'mistakes' he thought she had made, and agreed that (the woman) was the one who was begging for his affection and attention," added the DPP.

On Nov 29, 2018, when they were on the afternoon shift at the headquarters of a police division, the man asked the woman to meet him at the staff pantry.

There, he punched her in the head, face and torso, as well as kicked her on the shins and thighs, said DPP Poon.

The man spoke to the victim over the phone later that day. He threatened to kill her and repeatedly uttered a vulgar word.

He threatened her over the phone again sometime after midnight the next day, when the woman had left work, said the DPP.

This time, he told her that he would disseminate nude photographs of her online if she did not cooperate with him.

She lodged a police report later that day.

The man, who was represented by lawyer Lim Tean, had earlier argued that the incident in the pantry unfolded differently.

He claimed that he had pushed the woman's right shoulder in irritation, causing her face to hit against a metal locker.

He also argued that the woman had tried to stop him from leaving the pantry by "locking" his ankle with her legs, and he had to use his leg to "push" her ankle away.

Among other things, the man claimed that he had only said the threatening words during the first call without any intention of actually killing the woman.

On Thursday, Mr Lim urged the court to impose a fine on his client, noting that he was supporting his family in Malaysia.

Court records show that the man has appealed against both his conviction and sentence.

For his offence of causing hurt to the woman, he could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of criminal intimidation can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined. For certain threats, including to cause death, the offender can be jailed up to 10 years and/or fined instead.