Jail for man who accepted $2k to post bail for alleged housebreaking syndicate member who later absconded

Wilson Ang's offences were linked to Long Zhihua, who was an alleged member of a housebreaking syndicate.

SINGAPORE – Promised a payment of $2,000 after communicating with a netizen he did not know, a man agreed to post bail for another stranger – an alleged member of a housebreaking syndicate – who was then in remand.

On April 1, 2025, Wilson Ang received $30,000 from a man identified as Wai Kei Fung, 25, and used the money to bail out Chinese national Long Zhihua, 40, who later absconded and is still at large.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said: “(Ang)... did not know the source of the money used to secure Long’s release on bail.

“After he heard that Long had absconded, he lodged a police report, falsely claiming that he had been in contact with Long once every morning and night since he was released on bail when, in truth, he did not contact Long since (his release).”

On Jan 7, Ang, 42, a Singaporean, was sentenced to six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to offences including performing an act that could obstruct the course of justice.

Wai, a Malaysian, was earlier sentenced to four months’ jail over his role in the case.

Long is said to be part of a Chinese criminal syndicate who came to Singapore to commit housebreaking.

He allegedly climbed over the fence of a house in Windsor Park Road, near Upper Thomson Road, on June 21, 2024, and stole items worth more than $570,000 in total.

Five days later, he was in a Geylang Road hotel when he allegedly had in his possession multiple pieces of jewellery that were suspected to be stolen items.

Long was charged in court and remanded on June 28 that year and was offered bail of $30,000 a week later. However, no one posted bail at the time and he remained in remand.

In March 2025, Ang responded to a Facebook advertisement and started communicating with a netizen, identified in court documents as “BBQ”.

BBQ told him he would be paid $2,000 to act as surety for Long to be released on bail, and that another person would provide the bail sum.

Ang agreed to be a surety despite knowing that Long had been charged with a serious offence and had no roots in Singapore. He also did not know who BBQ and Long were and was unaware of the source of the money for the bail sum.

Acting on instructions from BBQ, Ang met Wai at the State Courts building in Havelock Square on April 1, 2025. Court documents stated that Wai was carrying a bag of money that he had earlier collected on BBQ’s instructions.

Ang later informed the State Courts staff that he was able to act as Long’s surety. Wai then passed $30,000 from the bag to Ang, who deposited the amount with the courts for Long to be released on bail.

After that, Ang signed a document acknowledging his role as a surety, which included a duty to ensure Long’s punctual attendance on all court dates. He also had to communicate with Long every day and be aware of his movements.

Later that day, Ang went to a Chinatown hotel and booked a room under his name so that Long could stay there until April 3, 2025. Wai then handed Ang the promised payment of $2,000 in cash.

After Long was released on bail, Wai met him at Changi Prison and took him to the hotel, where he handed Long a mobile phone.

Ang did not fulfil his duties as a surety and had no intention of doing so when he acted as one for Long, said DPP Koh.

Later that month, BBQ contacted Ang, telling him that Long had absconded.

On April 22, 2025, Ang lodged a police report and claimed that he was initially able to contact Long every day before he became uncontactable.

The prosecutor said: “In truth, the accused did not contact Long since Long was released. The accused lodged the false report to shield himself from being investigated by the police.”

Ang was arrested on July 21, 2025, and charged in court the next day before he was released on bail.

His bail was set at $20,000 on Jan 7 and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Feb 19.