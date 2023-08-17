Jail for man over accident with motorcycle, pillion rider suffered serious brain injuries

SINGAPORE - A man who was driving a car when it got into an accident with a motorcycle, causing traumatic brain injuries to its pillion rider, was sentenced to seven months’ jail on Thursday.

Yap Eng Gee, 76, was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years.

After a trial in July, District Judge Wong Peck convicted him of driving without due care and attention.

The pillion rider, Mr Donald Ng Loon Siang, 29, who went through multiple neurosurgical procedures, suffered serious cognitive impairments that are likely to be permanent.

In his submissions, Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia said: “He was left unable to make sense of what was happening around him. He was not oriented to time, place and persons, got confused easily, and would not be able to perform any vocational employment.”

Mr Alfred Ng Loon Way, 24, who was the motorcyclist at the time of the accident, suffered fractures to his left forearm and wrist. He is also Mr Donald Ng’s brother.

Shortly before the accident, Yap was driving his car along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Panjang Road at around 9.10pm on Dec 30, 2019, when he reached a non-signalised junction.

He then drove into a docking bay as he wanted to make a discretionary right turn into Galistan Avenue.

DPP Ngia said that there was a stop line at the end of the bay but Yap did not stop his vehicle and continued making the turn.

At around the same time, the Ng brothers were on a motorcycle that was travelling in the middle of the three-lane Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Batok Road.

The motorcycle then collided into Yap’s car and the two siblings were flung onto the road.

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused did not notice the motorcycle until after the collision... Alfred... had his helmet flung out, and realised that he suffered a broken wrist.

“Alfred got up to check on his brother, Donald, who... lay on the (road) unconscious, spasming. Blood flowed from his mouth and nose.”