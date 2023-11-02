Jail for man caught smuggling 13 dogs and cats into S’pore; 5 dogs died within 2 weeks

SINGAPORE – A carpenter attempted to smuggle 10 puppies and three kittens from Malaysia into Singapore in a modified compartment under the rear passenger seat in his vehicle, but he was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint during a routine inspection.

One of the kittens was found in a nylon bag. Five of the dogs died within two weeks, with the cause of their death attributed to bacterial pneumonia, which would have led to breathing problems.

The modified compartment measured 65cm by 51cm by 11.5cm.

Wong Cai Long, 25, was sentenced to 40 weeks’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a total of 10 charges.

Five charges were for importing an animal without a licence, and five were for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the animal was not confined and moved in a way that subjected it to unnecessary suffering.

Sixteen similar charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Referring to the five puppies that died within two weeks, a vet said the way the animals were transported caused them unnecessary suffering.

Quoting the vet, National Parks Board prosecutor Shafiuddin Ong said swab samples that were taken at the quarantine centre revealed that all 13 animals tested positive for highly contagious viruses that are transmitted via faecal-oral contact and cause gastrointestinal disease in dogs and cats.

He added that the cramped and poorly ventilated environment in the vehicle’s compartment likely facilitated the spreading of the virus.

“The said five animals were transported in cramped conditions, and the animals would have experienced discomfort because of restricted movement, inability to adopt natural positions.

“Being placed together with other animals in such confined conditions also poses the risk of injury through jostling,” he said.

The 13 animals were sent to the AVS Animal Quarantine Centre for microchipping, physical examination and quarantine.

One of the puppies – a three-month-old white Pomeranian – died four days after it was found.

Wong agreed to smuggle the animals into Singapore to pay off his debt.