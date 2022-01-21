Jail for maid who used employers' credit cards to spend $5,200 for herself

SINGAPORE - A maid was entrusted by her employers with credit cards to spend on groceries and household items, but instead used some $5,200 for herself on 48 occasions over nine months.

On Thursday (Jan 20), Quinto Rhodora Balon, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating and was jailed for seven months and two weeks.

Another three charges, that include similar offences, were taken into consideration during the Filipino's sentencing.

The court heard that Balon was employed as a domestic helper for Mr Andrew Teoh, 42, and Ms Amanda Teoh, whose age was not mentioned.

Balon was handed three credit cards to buy groceries and household items, and gave the receipts from her purchases to Mr Teoh for his reference.

"(Mr Teoh) however did not check the bank statements for the credit cards as he did not notice any suspicious activity," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur.

On 34 occasions between February and July in 2020, Balon spent around $2,945 using the OCBC credit card belonging to Ms Teoh to buy items for herself at various outlets in Singapore.

It is understood that Balon bought items such as apparel and electronics for herself.

DPP Kaur said Balon cheated cashiers working at the outlets into believing that she was authorised to use the card in order to pay for the products.

On Oct 9, 2020, Mr Teoh received a notification from OCBC that eight transactions weremade using his credit card.

Realising they were not made by him, he checked his bank statement history on the cards and found multiple unauthorised transactions since Feb 23 that year.

Mr Teoh reported the incident to the police and Balon was soon arrested and admitted to the offences.

Investigations found that she used the credit cards for her own spending on 48 occasions without her employers' knowledge.

Court documents did not state the amount recovered.

For cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, offenders can face a maximum punishment of 10 years' jail and a fine.