Jail for maid who stole from employer’s elderly husband after seeing him key in his PIN

SINGAPORE - A domestic worker found out the personal identification number (PIN) for the ATM card belonging to her employer’s elderly husband when she accompanied him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

She saw him enter the number – which her employer also happened to use for her own ATM card – while standing close to him to support him.

Nana Rohana went on to steal $2,100 from her employer, 68, and her employer’s husband, 75. The 27-year-old Indonesian was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail on Thursday, after she pleaded guilty to two theft-related charges.

State Prosecuting Officer Ghopinath Kalimuthu said Nana began working for the employer in January 2020 and her main duties included household chores such as cleaning and taking care of her employer’s husband.

He said Nana decided to steal from them to help her family in Indonesia financially.

On three occasions between July 12 and 30, 2022 Nana took the ATM card belonging to her employer’s husband which he kept in his room and used it to withdraw a total of $1,500 from the ATM at Sengkang Bus Interchange.

She claimed that she sent this money to her family in Indonesia.

On the morning of Aug 22, 2022, she found an OCBC ATM card belonging to her employer on the floor of a bedroom which she then took and used at the same ATM. Over three separate occasions that day, Nana withdrew a total of $600 from the employer’s bank account.

The employer lodged a police report the same day.

While Nana has made restitution of $400 to her employer she has not paid back any of the money to her employer’s husband.

For committing theft as a servant, Nana could have been jailed for seven years and fined.

For committing theft, she could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.