Jail for maid who stole cash, jewellery, Rolex watches

A maid stole cash, three Rolex watches and jewellery worth more than $64,000 from her employer's mother and subsequently shipped two of the timepieces to her family in the Philippines.

Rogelyn Nermal Nemaria, 44, who had pleaded guilty in July to two theft-in-dwelling charges, was sentenced to 17 months' jail on Monday.

The court previously heard that Nemaria was hired by the daughter of the victim, Madam Ang Yien, 71.

Nemaria stole about 20 pieces of jewellery such as gold rings, necklaces and bracelets kept in Madam Ang's bag and a safe box at home on several occasions between May 2021 and March 2022.

She gained access to the safe box by using its key, which was normally kept in a small box on Madam Ang's dressing table.

The jewellery was pawned for about $18,000.

Separately, between April and May 2022, Nemaria stole three Rolex timepieces, worth about $45,000, from the safe box.

She wrapped two of the watches in a face towel, stuffed them in a pair of shoes with crumpled paper and sent the package to her family via an airfreight service provider.

She pawned the third watch for $4,000 with the help of her friend, who believed her claim that it was a gift from her employer.

Nemaria also stole $1,760 in cash, which she remitted to her family.

Madam Ang lodged a police report on June 7 when she realised that her watches, cash and jewellery were missing.

Nemaria was unrepresented and has been in remand since her arrest on June 9.

Before meting out the sentence, District Judge James Elisha Lee said there were several aggravating factors, including the victim's old age and the abuse of trust on the part of Nemaria.

However, he recognised the fact that the two Rolex watches were recovered from her family in the Philippines and that she assisted in recovering them.