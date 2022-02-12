Jail for lorry driver who fatally knocked down woman

When a lorry driver approached a T-junction, he slowed down but did not stop before making a right turn, failing to notice a woman who was about to step onto a pedestrian crossing.

The vehicle hit Ms Or Cheng Khim, 52, who died in hospital three days later from head injuries.

The driver, Gan Lian Min, 70, was yesterday sentenced to four months' jail for driving without due care and causing her death.

He has been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after he is released from jail.

The New Paper reported in January last year that Ms Or, a pre-school teacher's assistant, was on her way home after buying sushi to surprise her son and celebrate his O-level results when the incident occurred.

Yesterday, Gan lowered his head as closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident was played in court.

It showed his lorry slowing down before making a right turn and crashing into the woman who was holding an umbrella as she crossed the road.

The court heard that the incident happened at about 8.30pm on Jan 12 last year, when Gan was heading to the non-signalised T-junction of Yung Kuang Road and Yuan Ching Road in Jurong West.

Gan made a quick scan for oncoming traffic before making a right turn and slowed down but did not stop, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim.

At the same time, Ms Or began crossing the road.

Even though it was raining, visibility was assessed to be fair.