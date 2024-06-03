Jail for HR director who paid herself monthly ‘allowances’ and embezzled almost $200k

SINGAPORE – An associate director of human resources who lined her pockets with almost $200,000 of her company’s money was put behind bars on June 3.

Tan Lee Nah, 53, was sentenced to 18 months and six weeks’ jail after admitting to two counts of cheating and one charge of criminal breach of trust.

Eighteen other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

In March 2017, Tan was employed as a human resource manager at interior design firm D’Perception Singapore.

Two months into the job, Tan began stealing from the company.

But her employers did not know, and promoted her to associate director of human resources in May 2019.

Tan was in charge of her company’s entire payroll and was the only person in the firm with password access to its payroll system.

While employees’ basic salaries would be stated on a spreadsheet and signed by the company’s senior management, the employees’ allowances would only be indicated on their individual payslips.

From May 2017 onwards, Tan made false claims for transport and other allowances every month, allowing her to receive an extra sum of between $1,000 and $6,000 monthly.

One of her charges states that over eleven months, from January to November 2019, she received a total of $125,293 in multiple false allowance claims.

In August 2017, the company gave Tan two cheques of about $1,500 each to pay for the Central Provident Fund contributions of a new employee. But Tan encashed the cheques to her own account instead.

In sum, Tan embezzled $195,786 from the company over 2½ years.

Her misdeeds were discovered in November 2019, when somebody informed the company’s managing director that Tan had printed out a copy of her salary statement on the company’s shared printer, which revealed she had received allowances on top of her basic salary.