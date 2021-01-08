Jail for housewife with Covid-19 who failed to disclose meetings with male friend

SINGAPORE - A housewife diagnosed with Covid-19 on Feb 26 last year did not tell a Ministry of Health (MOH) officer doing contract tracing that she had met a close male friend multiple times earlier that month.

For that, Oh Bee Hiok was sentenced on Friday (Jan 8) to five months' jail. She had pleaded guilty to an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act.

A district court heard that the 65-year-old Singaporean met Mr Lim Kiang Hong, 71, five times between Feb 4 and 20 last year.

The Singaporean man was diagnosed with Covid-19 the following month.

In pleading for his client to be given a "stiff fine" instead of a jail term, defence lawyer Goh Teck Wee told District Judge Marvin Bay that Oh did not infect Mr Lim.

She, however, did infect her own grandson.

For committing the offence under the Act, she could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.