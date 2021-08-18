Jail for housewife who forced helper to shower in front of her

A housewife who forced her Indonesian maid to shower with the toilet door open and get dressed in front of open windows was yesterday sentenced to 15 months and two weeks' jail.

Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, now 33, was also ordered to pay the victim, Ms Mayang Sari, $2,500 in compensation. The maid's age is not stated in court documents.

The Singaporean mother of a pair of nine-year-old twins will spend an additional 11 days behind bars if she is unable to pay the amount.

Rosdiana had earlier claimed trial to seven charges. Last month, District Judge Salina Ishak convicted her of six of them, for offences including insulting Ms Mayang's modesty.

She was acquitted of a seventh charge - pulling the domestic helper's shirt and bra - as the judge was not satisfied that the prosecution had proven this beyond reasonable doubt.

The court had earlier heard that Ms Mayang worked for Rosdiana between Sept 29 and Dec 12, 2017.

Her duties included caring for the twins at their maternal grandmother's home during the day.

Ms Mayang also had to perform household chores when she returned to Rosdiana's unit at night, the court heard.

Despite this, the helper was not allowed to take naps during the day and was watched by Rosdiana's family members, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang in her submissions. The Indonesian victim also did not have any days off.

In November 2017, she was forced to shower in front of Rosdiana. The offender had claimed that Ms Mayang was "smelly" and that her towel had an odour.

Rosdiana pushed the domestic helper into the toilet of the flat's master bedroom. After the shower, Rosdiana asked Ms Mayang to change in the master bedroom, where the windows were open.

DPP Ang said: "The victim recalled seeing people outside the windows and was concerned that they would be able to see her."

In December 2017, Rosdiana also pinched the victim on the right breast, before kicking her twice in the genitals. She later pushed a cupboard door on Ms Mayang's arm.

The victim made a police report on Dec 12, 2017, after Rosdiana's husband took her back to her agency.

DPP Ang had earlier urged the court to sentence Rosdiana to 28 months' jail, stressing that the acts of abuse were "demeaning" and "degrading".

Defence lawyer S.S. Dhillon stated in mitigation that his client had "sunk into depths of depression".

The lawyer from Dhillon & Panoo law firm added: "The fear she received from her arrest, police investigations and court attendances have completely shell-shocked Diana... (She) will also treasure any second chances given to her and will not squander them away."

The court heard yesterday that Rosdiana intends to appeal against her conviction and sentence. Her bail has been set at $10,000.

Shaffiq Alkhatib