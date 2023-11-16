Jail for former SingPost senior V-P for seeking $1m bribe, cheating to get higher pay

SINGAPORE – A former senior vice-president at Singapore Post (SingPost) misrepresented his employment history when he successfully applied for a job with the company in 2013.

As a result, Liang An Wey, who was dismissed in 2018, duped SingPost into giving him a higher pay than what he should have been offered – leading to $8,000 in excess salary in total.

Separately, Liang, 48 also attempted to obtain a $1 million bribe from mechanical and engineering firm Bintai Kindenko in 2015, in exchange for his recommending the mechanical and engineering firm for works at the SingPost Centre in Eunos Road.

He was sentenced to six months and a week in jail on Thursday after he was earlier convicted of one count each of cheating and an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

District Judge Kow Keng Siong had earlier found him guilty of the offences after a trial.

On June 28, 2013, a recruiter from an employment agency submitted Liang’s curriculum vitae (CV) to SingPost, which was hiring for the position of VP of project execution.

On his CV, Liang stated that he had been employed as the head of project management at a construction firm called GSM Holdings since August 2012, drawing a salary of $12,500 a month, with an additional $2,000 allowance.

In January 2023, Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon told the court that Liang was, in fact, was not formally employed by GSM and was never a director there.

Instead, he had helped his friend Tan Yew Seng, who was a shareholder and director at GSM, on an ad hoc basis – primarily over a factory that GSM was then building in Senoko Loop.

DPP Menon had said: “(Mr Tan) made at least one verbal offer to pay the accused, but this agreement was never formalised. There was no contract of employment, the accused did not draw any salary from GSM, and GSM did not make any CPF (Central Provident Fund) contributions on the accused’s behalf.”

SingPost offered Liang the V-P position on July 12, 2013, and he received a letter of appointment as well as a form titled “application for appointment” that day.

Liang then endorsed the form, stating that he had been a director at GSM and had drawn a salary of $12,500 and $2,000 in allowance.

The DPP said that SingPost offered to pay Liang $15,000 per month.