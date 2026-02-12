Jail for former bus driver who ran over woman at pedestrian crossing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A man who drove an SMRT bus and hit a woman at a pedestrian crossing with the light in her favour was sentenced to four months’ jail on Feb 12.

Mohammad Baharin Ismail, 55, was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

He had pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

The 32-year-old woman suffered several injuries, including multiple fractures in her skull and an abrasion on her right elbow. The skin and nail on her right foot were also ripped off as a result of the accident, exposing her tendon and muscles.

Court documents stated that she suffered permanent injuries which would predispose her to potential complications such as early-onset osteoarthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome in the future.

The Straits Times has contacted public transport operator SMRT to ask if Baharin is still working for the company.

The court heard that Baharin had stopped his bus at the traffic junction of Teck Whye Avenue and Choa Chu Kang Road at about 8.35pm on Nov 15, 2022.

When the traffic light turned green, he checked for pedestrians and did not see anyone on the pedestrian crossing.

He then made a discretionary right turn into Choa Chu Kang Road. Around the same time, the victim was on the pedestrian crossing, with the light in her favour.

As Baharin drove towards the pedestrian crossing, he failed to keep a proper lookout and hit the woman. He then stopped the bus and called for an ambulance.

The woman was taken to the National University Hospital. She underwent four operations for her injuries and was given 120 days of hospitalisation leave.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu sought a jail sentence of four to six months and five years’ driving disqualification for Baharin.

She said that he had flouted traffic rules by failing to give way to the victim, who had the right of way at the controlled pedestrian crossing.

The victim had also sustained significant harm, she added.

For causing grievous hurt by driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

He can also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.