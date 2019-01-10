Jail for forklift driver who carried out vile attack on woman who rejected him

SINGAPORE - A forklift driver decided to get his own back on a colleague who rejected his advances by carrying out a repugnant revenge attack.

Mohamad Razli Abdul Razak collected his faeces in a plastic bag, grabbed the woman and rubbed it around her mouth, staining the 49-year-old's face and body.

The 28-year-old was jailed for a week on Thursday (Jan 10), after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force on the packer.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng said that Razli became interested in the woman after getting to know her at their workplace in May 2017.

The court heard that they had a dispute when she rebuffed his advances.

DPP Quek said that at around 10pm on June 1 that year, Razli told the woman that he would "show his true colours and reveal his evil side" the following day.

The forklift driver collected his faeces in a plastic bag the next day and set out to look for her.

When Razli later spotted her at Block 857, Jurong West Street 81, he grabbed her from behind and rubbed the plastic bag against her face.

He fled the scene when the woman managed to break free, the court heard.

DPP Quek urged District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt to sentence him to two weeks' jail, stressing that the offence involved a high degree of premeditation.

Razli, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency and told the judge that he was remorseful.

He also said that he is paying his diabetic mother's medical expenses.

For using criminal force on the packer, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.