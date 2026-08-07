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Jail for ex-training officer who shoved woman with intellectual disability, causing fractures

Nur Amira Shahirah Azmi had earlier pleaded guilty in July to an assault charge.

SINGAPORE – A former training officer at a social service agency who shoved a female victim with an intellectual disability and caused her to suffer fractures, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ jail on Aug 7.

Nur Amira Shahirah Azmi, 21, had earlier pleaded guilty in July to an assault charge.

Details about the location of the incident and the victim cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The victim, who is vulnerable, was diagnosed with an intellectual disability in 2015.

Before the assault, the victim and a male client were seated in a room while waiting to collect their lunch on Aug 30, 2024.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheryl Tan told the court the victim had earlier been instructed to refrain from helping the other clients as the training officers wanted them to become more independent.

When it came to the pair’s turn to get their lunch, the victim extended her hand to the client to guide him towards a door.

One of the training officers then reminded her not to assist him.

Amira overheard her colleague talking to the victim. Amira then became angry with the victim for not following instructions.

She stormed towards the victim and scolded her.

Using her right hand, Amira shoved the victim’s shoulder, causing her to fall and hit the ground.

Amira continued to scold the victim, who was crying on the floor, the court heard.

The victim pointed to her left knee, prompting Amira to roll up her trousers to check.

However, Amira could not see any obvious signs of injury.

Later that day, other training officers observed that the victim could not stand or walk on her own.

Amira told her supervisors about the victim’s condition but said she did not know why the latter was in pain.

The victim was taken to hospital that evening, and doctors found that she had a dislocation to her left knee and several fractures in the area.

She was placed on a hinged knee brace for six weeks to restore her range of motion and ability to bear weight.

In July, the prosecutor told the court that there could be potentially lasting effects from the injury, as the victim had not regained her full range of motion at her most recent medical review.