Jail for ex-trainee teacher over indecent acts with underage student

SINGAPORE - A man was deployed as a trainee teacher at a school when he met a 15-year-old female student and they developed a liking for each other.

Without her parents' knowledge, she started spending nights at his home up to four times a week.

The court heard that there were at least 10 instances where the pair engaged in sexual intimacy.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said that the man, who had a girlfriend at the time, was aware that his relationship with the minor was "wrong on many levels".

Despite this, the man viewed his relationship with the victim as temporary, with "an expiration date".

The offender also felt that it would not be "right" and "fair" to leave his then girlfriend for the minor.

On Tuesday (Jan 18), the 27-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to 16 months' jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Defence lawyer James Ow Yong told the court that his client has since lost all prospects as a teacher.

The lawyer added that the man has been working as a private-hire driver to support himself.

Details about the offender and the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The man used to be a trainee teacher at the National Institute of Education. Between February and November 2019, he was attached to the minor's school as part of his training.

He was then assigned to teach the girl's class, the court heard. The minor and her schoolmates later sought his help with their studies.

The man and his victim exchanged contact details during one of their consultation sessions. The pair later grew close and contacted each other every day.