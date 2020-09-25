Jail for ex-teacher who sexually abused boys from his school before absconding for 17 years

SINGAPORE - A primary school teacher sexually abused multiple male pupils before absconding to Indonesia.

The man, who was the school's head of physical education, remained on the run for 17 years.

During that time, he assumed a new identity and obtained an Indonesian passport under his new name.

He even returned to Singapore several times by using his new travel documents before he was recently caught.

The man, who is now 56 years old, was sentenced on Friday (Sept 25) to 10½ years' jail after pleading guilty to offences including three counts of molestation and an offence under the Immigration Act.

His details and that of the school cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chua Ying-Hong told the court on Friday that the man has paedophilia and has a high risk of reoffending.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Salina Ishak said that the man had committed serious offences.

She noted that his case involved "significant abuse of trust" and that the victims were minors.

She also said that his offences were premeditated.

