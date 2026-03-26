Jail for ex-primary school teacher who committed sex acts with former student in his teens

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The 35-year-old woman was handed a year and 10 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to two charges.

SINGAPORE – A school teacher entered into a romantic and subsequently sexual relationship with one of her former students after he graduated from primary school.

On March 26, the 35-year-old woman was handed a year and 10 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to two charges – sexual penetration of a minor and committing an indecent act with a child. Two similar charges were taken into consideration during her sentencing.

She cannot be named as there is a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

After the ex-student broke up with her, she stalked him.

She called him on the phone 25 times and sent him at least 17 e-mails, in which she claimed he had ruined her emotionally and mentally.

She also said she was unhappy about his new romantic relationship, his photograph was still the wallpaper on her phone and she wanted to get back together with him.

He finally made a police report in March 2024 against the woman, around four years after they started their romantic relationship when the boy was 13.

The court heard that the woman was the boy’s primary school mathematics teacher in 2016 and 2017.

After the boy graduated from school, they continued to keep in contact as he would reach out to her for help with his secondary school homework.

Towards the end of 2018, their texting intensified and they met in person on several occasions. Their relationship turned romantic around February 2019 when the woman was 28 and the boy was 13.

The prosecution said that between February and October in 2019, the woman would take the boy in her car to a multi-storey carpark near his home, park in a secluded spot and they would hug and kiss in the back seat, among other intimate acts.

They would also do the same near a staircase landing at the carpark. These acts occurred on several occasions.

Sometime between November and December that year , they removed their clothes at the carpark and she performed oral sex on the boy, who was 14 at the time.

After this incident, they continued to meet on several occasions where the woman would perform oral sex on the boy.

In July 2023, the teenager decided to end the relationship. He told her not to contact him and blocked her on all social media platforms.

Between January and March in 2024, the woman stalked the teenager, causing him to make the police report.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times in July 2025, when the woman was charged, that she had been suspended from duty since March 2024 and was no longer teaching at any school.

MOE also said it would be taking further disciplinary action once court proceedings have concluded.

ST has contacted MOE for further comment.