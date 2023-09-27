Jail for ex-Maybank employee who took more than $1.4m from workplace safe

SINGAPORE – A Maybank Singapore service manager misappropriated more than $1.4 million in total from a workplace safe over 15 occasions, and used the monies to fund his gambling as well as forex trading activities.

On Wednesday, Phua Kai Liang, 34, was sentenced to three years and 10 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal breach of trust and dealing with the benefits of his criminal conduct.

Phua committed the offences from March 23 to June 10, 2021.

As a service manager at a Maybank branch in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, his responsibilities included counting the cash in the safe as well as arming and disarming its security alarm.

In early 2021, he was unable to repay his credit card debts after suffering heavy losses from trading in the foreign exchange market.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Leong Kit Yu said: “Out of desperation, he borrowed money from his friends, family and licensed moneylenders to pay off his debts.

“He also resorted to gambling at the casino in attempts to recoup the losses he had suffered from forex trading and to pay off his debts.”

In March 2021, Phua decided to fund his gambling and forex trading activities by using cash stored in the safe.

He knew that the key to the safe was kept in an unlocked drawer of a desk shared by him and the cash officers of the bank branch.

Before taking the monies, he would ensure the security alarm of the safe was disarmed. When nobody else was around, he would open it by using the key and entering a combination password.

Phua then helped himself to the contents in the safe and leave the bank after performing acts such as rearming the security alarm.

After that, he would either convert the misappropriated cash into casino chips or deposit his ill-gotten gains into his POSB account to be used for forex trading and personal expenses.

According to court documents, he used more than $1.3 million of his ill-gotten gains to obtain casino chips.

He returned a portion of his casino winnings to the safe and kept the remainder for his own use.