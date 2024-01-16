Jail for ex-FAS deputy director who duped sports body of over $609k; wife gets discharge

SINGAPORE – A former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy director, who exploited his position to ensure the organisation’s supply contracts were awarded to companies linked to him or his wife, was sentenced to 55 weeks’ jail on Jan 16.

Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh had dishonestly induced FAS to disburse $609,380, from which he and his wife, Ms Asya Kirin Kames, made a profit of $127,896.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had seized these profits, which would be returned to the FAS, the court heard in earlier proceedings.

Rikram, 43, had pleaded guilty on Jan 3 to 15 cheating charges. Another 30 charges were considered during sentencing.

Ms Asya, 36, was earlier handed 46 charges, mainly for cheating. On Jan 16, all of her charges were withdrawn, and she was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal. This means she cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The reasons for this move were not disclosed in court, and The Straits Times has reached out to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to find out what they were.

Speaking on her behalf, the couple’s lawyer, Mr Satwant Singh, told ST: “She is relieved that the matter is over for her and her family, and they can now move on with their lives.”

In November 2022, Shankar Suppiah, then 45, who was linked to the case, was sentenced to four months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to his role in cheating FAS.

He was then the sole proprietor of All Resource Network (ARN), which specialised in event management and the sale of sporting and recreational goods. ARN was a supplier of FAS at the time of the offences.

The case involving another man, Pallaniappan Ravindran, 50, is still pending.

Rikram had met Ms Asya while she was working in the communications department at FAS in 2013.

She then set up ARN after leaving FAS in December that year.

Rikram and Ms Asya spoke frequently as ARN regularly organised or supported FAS events. They soon became romantically involved, and later got married.

In February 2016, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) agreed that FAS would produce and disseminate clappers, stress balls, scroll banners and football scarves.

These would carry NCPG imagery and be distributed at S-League matches and youth outreach programmes.