Jail for ex-director who gave more than $70k in bribes to then SMU Academy associate director

SINGAPORE – The managing director of a marketing services firm made corrupt cash payments totalling $71,300 to a business development associate director at the Singapore Management University (SMU) Academy over multiple months.

Jeffery Long Chee Kin, 45, who was then working for Assetualize (AST), gave the bribes to Christopher Tan Toh Nghee from February to November 2019.

Long did so to advance AST’s business interests with SMU Academy, and he had earned at least $140,600 at the time of the offences.

Long was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in August to three graft charges involving more than $44,000.

Five other charges relating to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

Long is no longer a director at AST, according to current records at Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Tan, 45, is no longer working for SMU and his case is pending.

The two men first met during their national service and they were later posted to the same reservist unit, which was not disclosed in court documents.

At the time of the offences, Tan was a business development associate director at SMU Academy’s Service Operations & Business Improvement (Sobi) sub-department.

His job scope included overseeing revenue, sales and programme management for Sobi. The sub-department also engaged partners to assist in marketing its courses.

In or around late 2018, Tan asked Long if he was interested in becoming a marketing partner to promote courses for SMU Academy.

Long agreed, and a service agreement was executed between SMU and AST on Jan 1, 2019.

Long later also successfully referred two applicants for enrolment with SMU Academy.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua said that some time in or around February 2019, Tan informed Long that he wanted $600 for each enrolment.

The DPP added: “(Tan) wanted a cut of the commissions AST received from SMU Academy. (Long) understood that he had to give Tan a portion of AST’s earnings in order to advance the business interests of AST with SMU Academy.”

According to court documents, Long agreed to the arrangement and gave Tan $1,200.