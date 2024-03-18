Jail for ex-director of construction firm over fabricated quotes to Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE - A director of a construction firm continued with his predecessor’s dishonest ways and became involved in the submission of 48 fabricated supporting quotations to Gardens by the Bay.

Tan Hong Chian, 59, was the director and sole decision-maker of Full House Building Construction when the firm was awarded 25 jobs, worth nearly $96,000 in all, under the dishonest scheme.

On March 18, he pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was sentenced to four weeks’ jail.

He is no longer a director at Full House but a search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals he is still a shareholder there.

His predecessor and sister-in-law at the time of the offences, Goh Siew Ling, then 51, was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail in April 2023 after she pleaded guilty to 20 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said Goh, also known as Margaret, was a director at Full House from July 2013 to June 2018.

DPP Ong told the court: “Margaret was the key mover and genesis of the conspiracy, whose directions set the entire scheme into motion and perpetuated it across different employees in Full House through her instructions. She is by far the most culpable person involved in the conspiracy.”

She was linked to 88 fabricated quotations. As a result, Full House was awarded 49 jobs, worth nearly $766,000 in all, from 2017 to 2018.

On July 4, 2017, Gardens by the Bay awarded the firm a two-year term contract for building improvement and maintenance work.

The contract had set out a schedule of rates (SOR) that listed the agreed rates for specified common building improvement and maintenance work.

For such jobs, Full House would invoice Gardens by the Bay according to the SOR.

There was other work with no rates specified, known as “star rate items”.

For such jobs, Full House had to independently obtain three quotations from other firms. It was allowed to submit its own quotation as one of the three.