Jail for ex-CAG staff who took bribes for issuing airside driving permits to unqualified workers

SINGAPORE – A former Changi Airport Group (CAG) support officer who accepted bribes to issue Airside Driving Permits (ADPs) to unqualified workers was sentenced to three years and two months’ jail on Friday.

Premkumar Jaya Kumar, 42, took $4,400 from people including a company director.

An ADP allows the permit holder to drive selected vehicles on any part of an airside except for taxiways and runways. An airside is the part of an airport terminal beyond passport and customs control, including places such as hangars and cargo loading areas.

Premkumar, who worked with CAG from Oct 6, 2015, to Dec 25, 2017, had issued the permits even though he knew that company director Diong Yao’s workers did not pass the requisite theory and practical tests.

At the time of the offences, Diong, 41, was a director at Singapura Logistics Support, while another man, Noordin Abdul Gaffor, 48, was then a supervisor at the firm. Their cases are still pending.

Premkumar also modified data in a CAG computer platform called the Apron Permit Issuance and Enforcement System (Apies) to falsify the workers’ profiles and show that they had purportedly passed their theory and practical tests.

He pleaded guilty to offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act and multiple counts of graft.

Besides the jail term, he was also ordered to pay a penalty of $7,500. Premkumar will spend an additional 15 days behind bars if he is unable to fork out this amount.

The prosecution said: “By committing these offences, the accused unleashed at least 42 untrained and unlicensed drivers on Changi Airport’s airside. The inherent danger these untrained drivers posed to human safety and property on the airside is exponential.”

Premkumar’s offences came to light when a 19-year-old Malaysian youth, who was then driving a baggage tractor in an airside area, collided with a parked SilkAir plane on Dec 8, 2017.

As a result, the aircraft sustained $795,000 in damage and was declared unfit to fly.

CAG then conducted an investigation and found out that the teenager’s Apies profile was inaccurate and that Premkumar had modified it.

A CAG manager then alerted the police on Dec 15, 2017.

Before committing the offences, Premkumar met Noordin, who was then sitting a theory test as he was applying for an ADP in March 2016.

According to court documents, Noordin later approached Premkumar and told him that his company was servicing a contract with Sats – Changi Airport’s main ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider – that required them to supply drivers at the airside.

Noordin also told Premkumar that the drivers have to obtain their ADPs quickly in order to start work soon.

Noordin asked him to bring forward these drivers’ practical driving test dates, and Premkumar then replied that he will consider the matter.