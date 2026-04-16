Jail for elderly drink driver who collided with taxi, grievously injuring cab passenger

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SINGAPORE - A 77-year-old man was driving with almost double the prescribed limit of alcohol in his system when he collided with a taxi waiting at a traffic light in Bukit Timah.

The impact left the taxi passenger with serious injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury and rib fractures.

On April 16, Tay Kok Khiang pleaded guilty to drink driving and careless driving causing grievous hurt. He was sentenced to six months’ jail, a fine of $5,000 and a driving disqualification of seven years .

In the evening of Sept 22, 2023, Tay was the Singapore Island Country Club with 12 friends for a birthday dinner. There, he drank alcohol, including champagne, wine and whiskey.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kester Tan said Tay began drinking at around 7.30pm and finished drinking at around 10.30pm, before deciding to drive home.

Around 10 minutes later, Tay was driving along Eng Neo Avenue when he forcefully collided with a taxi which had stopped at a red traffic light.

The impact caused the taxi to spin and come to a stop past the junction.

Footage from the taxi’s in-car camera played in court showed that Tay did not slow down before crashing into the taxi.

A Traffic Police officer at the scene noticed Tay reeked strongly of alcohol. He was arrested after failing a breathalyser test.

DPP Tan said Tay had 154 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in every 100 millilitres (ml) of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Both the taxi driver, 72, and his passenger, 45, suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. The taxi driver suffered neck and back sprains and bruising on his chest.

Meanwhile, the taxi passenger, who suffered a brain injury as well as fractures to her face, neck and rib, was hospitalised for almost a month and given 210 days of hospitalisation leave.

DPP Tan noted the impact the collision had on the passenger as he sought a sentence of six to eight and a half months’ jail, a $5,000 to $7,000 fine and a driving disqualification of between seven and eight years.

He said the passenger continued to report symptoms of fatigue, low mood, dizziness, and cognitive slowing, even after her hospitalisation leave had ended.

In mitigation, Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Joyce Khoo, defence lawyers from Quahe Woo & Palmer, said Tay was remorseful, and urged the court to impose a sentence of three to four months’ jail, a $7,000 fine and a driving disqualification of seven years.

The lawyers said: “The entire ordeal has been a painful one for our client. It is nonetheless accepted that (he) made the wrong decision to drive after drinking alcohol.

“This incident will certainly serve as a lifetime reminder for our client to never drive after drinking even a drop of alcohol, if (he) ever drives again.”