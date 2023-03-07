Family of 3 gets jail for abusing maid who had hand cut with knife and hot iron placed on her

SINGAPORE - Soon after their maid started working for them, a family began a reign of terror by slapping and hurting her with a heated iron and knife.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said on Tuesday the abusers were Tan Huat, 70, his wife Tan Ai Tee, 68, and their daughter, Tan Pei Ling, 46.

He said the Indonesian maid, Ms Heni Rahayu, 27, usually started work at around 6am and would often go to bed at only between 2am and 4am.

She had no days off and was not allowed to leave her tormentors’ Ang Mo Kio flat on her own.

Ms Heni also could not contact her agency as she had no access to a mobile phone.

Her plight came to light when a neighbour alerted the police about a possible case of maid abuse.

Events manager Tan Pei Ling, who splashed hot coffee on Ms Heni and assaulted her with a heated iron, pleaded guilty to two assault charges. She was sentenced to 20 months’ jail.

Her mother, who assaulted Ms Heni with a knife, drawing blood, was given nine months’ jail after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Tan Huat, who employed Ms Heni on Jan 13, 2020, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail for slapping her.

It was Ms Heni’s first time working in Singapore. After about a week, she told Tan Huat she wished to return to her agency as she felt his wife and daughter were never satisfied with her work performance.

The family started abusing Ms Heni soon after.

She was cutting vegetables between April and June 2020 when Tan Ai Tee felt she was too slow.

She scolded Ms Heni, grabbed the knife from her right hand and pierced it near the wrist with the sharp tip of the knife, causing the hand to bleed.