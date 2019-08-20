Jail for e-scooter rider who injured security officer after his device knocked into victim

SINGAPORE- Unhappy with a condominium security officer for causing him to almost lose his balance, an e-scooter rider rode his device at the maximum speed of 24kmh to confront the man.

Melrick Choo Weiwen, however, failed to stop in time and his e-scooter struck Mr Wan Kwok Keong, 68, who injured his head when he fell backwards.

Choo left the scene after the incident, which took place around 7pm on June 13, 2017, and returned home to Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang.

The police caught him three days later in an ambush.

Choo, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday (Aug 20) to a week's jail for injuring Mr Wan by riding his device in a rash manner.

On the fateful day, Mr Wan was working outside Lobby D of Compass Heights condominium in Sengkang Square and was tasked to ensure residents' safety.

Around 7pm, he spotted Choo riding his e-scooter on a walkway outside the lobby's exit.

The younger man was travelling at about 11kmh.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum told a district court Mr Wan signalled to Choo to move to a nearby public pavement and to coax him there, he stood in the middle of the walkway.

As Choo was unable to adjust the direction of his e-scooter in time, Mr Wan's left shoulder brushed his body, causing Choo to lose slight control of his device.

Choo got angry, made a U-turn on his scooter and sped towards Mr Wan. His device hit the security officer who fell backwards. Choo then returned home, said DPP Lum.

An eyewitness made a report at the Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Mr Wan was taken to hospital in an ambulance and a June 22, 2017, medical report said he injured his scalp.

The court heard that on Aug 10 last year, Choo made restitution of $120 for Mr Wan's medical expenses.

Choo could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000 for injuring the older man by riding the e-scooter in a rash manner.