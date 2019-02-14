Jail for e-scooter rider who injured pedestrian

A rider was using his electric scooter along a footpath in Bedok Reservoir Road when it hit a pedestrian who suffered brain injuries after she was flung to the ground.

Muhammad Sha'if Jumadi, 23, borrowed a passer-by's mobile phone to call for an ambulance, but gave a false number when an operator asked for his contact details. He then fled the scene before the ambulance arrived.

After the accident, Ms Goh Lay Yong, 45, had to stop working as an accountant. She now needs help with basic functions such as standing, walking and showering.

Sha'if was arrested at his flat a week after the accident and he was out on bail when he consumed methamphetamine or Ice.

He was sentenced to a jail term of eight months and seven weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to Ms Goh by performing a rash act. He also admitted to one count each of Ice consumption and possession.

Noting the proliferation in the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as e-scooters, District Judge Marvin Bay said a deterrent sentence has to be imposed to strongly discourage rash, inconsiderate or unsafe riding within shared public spaces.

He added: "A deterrent sentence would reinforce the essential message for powered mobility device users to maintain a high level of situational awareness and be ever vigilant for the presence of other road users."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Deborah Lee said Sha'if was riding his e-scooter at a speed of about 22 to 25kmh at around 6pm on March 7 last year when he approached an overhead bridge near Block 151 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Ms Goh was walking down the bridge onto a footpath when the e-scooter collided into her as Sha'if was unable to stop in time. She was flung to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness.

Sha'if also fell off his PMD. He then borrowed a passer-by's mobile phone to call for an ambulance and left the scene.

Ms Goh underwent surgery at Changi General Hospital. She was warded for 20 days and given 187 days of medical leave.

DPP Lee said Sha'if had failed to surrender himself to the police despite knowing that they were looking for him. Officers arrested him on March 14 last year and he was charged in court two days later.

He was out on bail when he was arrested for drug-related activities on July 23 last year. Officers seized from him two sachets of a substance which was later found to contain at least 6.84g of Ice. Traces of the drug were also found in his urine sample.

Sha'if was offered bail of $15,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Feb 25 to begin serving his sentence.