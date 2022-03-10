Jail for driver who dragged cop on road to evade arrest

A man wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) drove off when he was stopped by a Traffic Police officer last year, causing the policeman to be dragged on the road.

Heng Yong Qin continued moving along the Central Expressway (CTE) for 75.2m before Senior Staff Sergeant Haidil Osman eventually fell onto the road.

The officer was treated at Raffles Hospital, where he was found to have injuries including tenderness to his neck and right limbs.

Heng, now 32, was on Tuesday sentenced to six years and 36 days' jail with three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to three charges, including drug consumption and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

He committed the offences on March 27 last year, while under a remission order following his release from prison in 2020.

He had also consumed methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, that same month, the court heard.

Under the order, Heng was supposed to keep out of trouble from July 11, 2020, to May 9 last year.

For breaching it, he has to spend an additional 44 days behind bars.

Heng was driving a car on the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway when Senior Staff Sgt Haidil, who was riding a motorcycle, signalled for him to stop after noticing he was not wearing his seat belt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan said: "The victim signalled to the accused to exit his car. However, the accused ignored him and continued to stay in his vehicle."

Sensing something was amiss, the officer walked towards the driver's side of the car and quizzed Heng about the infringement.

Heng did not answer but handed the officer his driving licence.

Senior Staff Sgt Haidil screened Heng's particulars and realised he was wanted by the CNB for failing to report for his urine test.

Heng was then told to step out of his vehicle and he complied.

But he grew nervous when he saw another police vehicle in the vicinity and ran back to his car.

Senior Staff Sgt Haidil grabbed the steering wheel and held on to it as Heng drove off, but he eventually fell.

The DPP said: "He rolled around the lane on the CTE and lay there, unable to get up from the incident.

"A few vehicles, including a couple of lorries, were approaching the victim when he landed on the lane but fortunately, none collided into the victim."

The prosecutor added that instead of rendering assistance, Heng sped off.

He later parked his car outside a school before taking a taxi to his cousin's flat in Jalan Kayu.

Heng was arrested at the unit later that day.

In his mitigation plea, defence lawyer Wee Hong Shern told the court that his client is "truly remorseful" and is committed to turning over a new leaf.