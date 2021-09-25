Jail for driver in crash that killed 2 at Lucky Plaza

A man involved in the 2019 Lucky Plaza crash that killed two women pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving yesterday and was sentenced to two years and six months' jail.

He has also been disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years.

Two dangerous driving charges involving four other women who survived the crash were considered during sentencing.

Shortly before the tragedy, the six Filipino women had gathered along a pedestrian walkway in Nutmeg Road near the Orchard Road shopping mall on their day off at around 4.40pm on Dec 29, 2019.

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe, a Singapore permanent resident who is now 66, was then working as a private-hire car driver.

The court heard that he had a history of beating red light signals multiple times.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samyata Ravindran said that before the crash, Chong had stopped his car in Nutmeg Road for a smoke break after dropping off a passenger.

He then received a booking to pick up another passenger in Orchard Road.

The DPP said: "In order to get to his next customer, he made an unauthorised U-turn at the junction of Jalan Kayu Manis. As he was making the U-turn, he rea-lised that the rear of his motorcar had mounted the kerb along Jalan Kayu Manis.

"The accused intended to apply the brakes so that he could reverse the motorcar and ensure that there was adequate space for him to make the U-turn."

Instead of the brake, Chong stepped on the accelerator and mounted the pedestrian pathway in Nutmeg Road. The car failed to stop even after mounting the kerb. It then proceeded across a grass patch and collided with the six women.

Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, died as a result of the accident.

Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan and Ms Laila Flores Laudencia, both 43, and Ms Arceli Picar Nucos, 56, suffered grievous hurt including fractures.

Each woman was at the time given between 23 and 369 days of hospitalisation leave.

Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan, 37, who suffered injuries including multiple wounds, was given 12 days of hospitalisation leave.

Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos was Ms Arceli Picar Nucos' sister.

Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan are also related to each other but court documents do not disclose their exact relationship. All six women worked as domestic helpers here.