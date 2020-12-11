Jail for doctor who hid camera in shoe, took more than 3,000 upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - A doctor who concealed a camera in his shoe and used it to record more than 3,000 upskirt videos was sentenced on Friday (Dec 11) to three years' jail.

Chu Ben Wee is one of the most prolific serial voyeurs to come before the courts, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana.

The prosecutor added that Chu "fully exploited the available technologies to conceal his offending behaviour", and recorded videos in various locations including hospitals and junior colleges.

Chu was initially arrested on Jan 18, 2018, but reoffended while he was under police investigations in April last year.

Given bail that same month, he went back to his old ways in July.

On Friday, Chu pleaded guilty to four counts of insulting the women's modesty.

Thirteen other charges, mainly for similar offences, were considered during sentencing.

As at Friday afternoon, his name is still on the list of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.