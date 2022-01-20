Jail for dad who breached personal protection orders, assaulted family and threatened to kill son

SINGAPORE - A father breached personal protection orders (PPOs) filed against him to protect his family, and assaulted his wife and two children on multiple occasions while he was drunk.

He struck his son's back multiple times with a padlock on one occasion and told him he would not stop until the boy was dead.

On Thursday (Jan 20), the Singaporean man, 54, pleaded guilty to five charges for offences that include voluntarily causing hurt against his family and was jailed for six months and two weeks and fined $1,000.

Nine other charges that include similar offences were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The offender and his family cannot be named as his daughter, now 17, is covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The court heard that the father had two PPOs against him that restrained him from using violence against his wife, 50, and his children.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chin Jincheng noted that the mother, an Indian national, and the daughter were close to the man and frequently contacted him.

At 7am on April 26, 2020, the man visited his family's home while he was drunk and argued with his wife and daughter.

He grabbed a knife from the kitchen, placed it on his wrist and threatened to kill himself, causing distress to his wife and daughter, said DPP Chin.

He struck his wife's arm and his daughter's face after the girl asked him to leave.

A month later on May 17, he was drunk again when he visited and demanded money from his son, now 21. When his son refused, the man pushed him and grabbed a pair of scissors from the kitchen, but did not use it to attack him.

His daughter called the police for help when the man went to the void deck to cool off.

The son had a scratch on his neck but did not seek medical attention.