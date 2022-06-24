Jail for cop who harassed vulnerable teen linked to case he was investigating

SINGAPORE - A police investigation officer (IO) handling a case involving a teenager’s suicide attempt ended up harassing the girl by sending her multiple text messages, including several inappropriate ones about her body.

The court heard that Leow Jin Jie, now 33, also policed multiple aspects of the 19-year-old girl’s life, including her social activities, and had repeatedly pestered her to meet him.

On Friday (June 24), he was sentenced to 20 days’ jail after admitting to a harassment charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon told the court that the victim had just undergone an abortion and had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder with borderline personality traits.

The prosecutor also said the teenager was extremely vulnerable due to her mental and emotional conditions.

She added: “The accused was well aware of all these factors... Despite knowing, in excruciating detail, that the victim was highly susceptible in multiple aspects... the accused saw fit to use the victim as a sort of personal experiment for him to see if he ‘still had value with women’.

“He patently thought nothing of toying with her mental and physical safety.”

The court heard that the victim had multiple self-harm episodes since July 23, 2017.

On Sept 21 that year, her father found her injured in her bedroom and called the police.

The matter was then classified as a case of attempted suicide and Leow was assigned to it as an IO.

As part of investigations, he had to record a statement from her and went to her home on Sept 27 that year to do so. After that, they exchanged phone numbers.

Leow started to message her through WhatsApp the next day.

According to court documents, Leow started out by asking about her well-being. He later commented on her body and told her: “(Don’t) be naughty... (don’t) make me angry.”

After that, he messaged her again and asked if she wanted to meet him. He also proceeded to give her relationship-related advice.